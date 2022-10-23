(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested and charged following an armed robbery at a business Saturday night on Oct. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa were both arrested and charged with attempted homicide and robbery. Police said one of the suspects had multiple unrelated felony warrants.

At 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a business with shots fired near 1700 Shasta Dr. According to police records, Ortega and Poloa entered the business attempting to rob employees. CSPD reported an exchange of gunfire between both suspects and one employee. Ortega and Poloa fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police were told one of the suspects was possibly shot, but no employees were injured.

Shortly after the incident, CSPD received a ‘suspicious circumstance’ call near the corner of Tumblewood Grove and Creekridge Point. Two men matching the description of Ortega and Poloa had reportedly run into a residence.

The two men were later found and identified as the suspects involved in the robbery. One suspect was found to have non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm from a rat shot round during the robbery. Ortega and Poloa were both charged and arrested.