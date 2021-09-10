2 arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department at mask protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– This morning on Friday, Sept. 10, Colorado Springs Police Department was alerted to a peaceful protest on Cheyenne Mountain High School property demonstrating against the District 12 mask mandate.

The school’s administration wanted all non-students off of campus property, allowing them the alternative to gather on the sidewalk near the high school instead.

School security advised the individuals protesting of the school’s request, however, the protestors refused to move from their location.

Colorado Spring Police officers gave all adults protesting another opportunity to leave or be charged with trespass at the request of Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Most individuals complied with the request, excluding two–one adult female who was arrested for city trespassing and another adult female arrested for trespassing and obstructing a police officer.