(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dow Finsterwald marked history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join, according to the Associated Press (AP).

More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, Finsterwald devoted his life to golf as a longtime professional at The Broadmoor in Colorado. He became the head pro at The Broadmoor in 1963 and kept the position for 28 years, stated AP.

At 93 years old, Finsterwald died Friday night at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 4. His son, Dow Finsterwald Jr., said he died peacefully in his sleep.

“He did all he could for the game,” said his son, the head professional at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. “He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. He loved the rules and he cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete.”

The 12-time winner on the PGA tour was born in Athens, Ohio, and played college golf at Ohio University, according to AP. One of Finsterwald’s earliest matches was at Wake Forest against Arnold Palmer. They became best friends until Palmer’s death in 2016. He would spend his winters at Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge, per AP.

“He (shot) 29 the first round we played together, so I didn’t have much luck there,” Finsterwald once said.

10th October 1961: The American Ryder Cup team leaving Euston Station, London, (left to right) Gerry Barber, Bill Collins, Gene Littler, Doug Ford, Arnold Palmer, Jay Herbert, Mike Souchait, Dow Finsterwald, Bill Casper and Art Wall. (Photo by Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The American Ryder Cup team, 15th September 1977. From left to right, (back row) Don January, Dave Hill, Lanny Wadkins, Dow Finsterwald (non-playing captain), Jerry McGee, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus; (front row) Raymond Floyd, Hale Irwin, Ed Sneed, Dave Stockton, Lou Graham and Hubert Green. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to AP, Palmer came along as golf was being shown on television, which was a major reason the PGA Championship decided to switch from match play to stroke play in 1958.

Finsterwald lost in the championship match in 1957 to Lionel Hebert. The following year, Finsterwald was two shots behind Sam Snead going into the final round when he closed with a 67 and won by two over Billy Casper at Llanerch Country Club in Pennsylvania, said AP.

It certainly made a big impact on my life, and certain things were made available because of winning that championship. But as important as it was to me – and believe me, it has been very important – it was a major step for the PGA of America to go from match play to stroke play… It certainly was a little extra there in that I had been the runner-up in the finals of the last match play. So I guess I’m a little prejudiced about stroke play. But it was the logical thing to do and the time to do it. Dow Finsterwald at Oakland Hills in 2008 on the 50-year anniversary of his win.

In 1957, Finsterwald won the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average and named PGA player of the year in 1958. He also played on four Ryder Cup teams, going 9-3-1, said AP. Finsterwald was the captain of the 1977 U.S. team that featured Ryder Cup rookies such as Tom Watson and Lanny Wadkins.

According to AP, the U.S. won easily, and it was at that Ryder Cup at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that Jack Nicklaus suggested stronger competition because the Americans were winning with regularity. The Britain & Ireland team was then expanded to include continental Europe.

Finsterwald’s last win was the 500 Festival Open Invitation in Indianapolis, per AP. He also made 72 consecutive cuts, a remarkable feat from his era because it was not measured on a 36-hole cut but being among the top 25 or so finishers who were paid from the prize fund.