(ROCKVALE, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies and detectives recently recovered around $200,000 in stolen vehicles including trailers and heavy equipment on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

According to FCSO, on Dec. 20 deputies and detectives served two search warrants at a property in the town of Rockvale, a town southwest of Florence, Colorado. On the property, about $190,000 in reported stolen vehicles were recovered, along with two reported stolen firearms and three vehicles for additional investigation.

FCSO said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this investigation or other vehicle thefts in Fremont County can contact Fremont County Crimestoppers at (719) 275-7867.