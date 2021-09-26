19-year-old suspect identified in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 outside Broomfield Walgreens

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A 19-year-old Broomfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge and two charges of attempted first-degree murder after shooting three victims in a Walgreens parking lot on Saturday.

The suspect, Trevor Woodruff, is also facing two charges of assault in the first degree with injury, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Trevor Woodruff (credit: Broomfield Police Department)

Woodruff was arrested Saturday after fleeing from officers. Details were not given of his arrest.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male dead in the parking lot. Two additional people, a woman and a juvenile male, were also shot and transported to local hospitals.

The woman is in stable condition and the male is in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate the altercation that led to the shooting.

No one inside the Walgreens was injured, and investigators do not believe the shooting was in any way connected to the store.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone who has additional details regarding this investigation who has not already spoken with police can call the Broomfield Police Department at 303.438.6400, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.