(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a passenger who died from being ejected during a crash that occurred Friday evening on Feb. 24.

On Monday, Feb. 27, 18-year-old Deyancie Parsons of Colorado Springs was identified as the passenger who was pronounced dead on scene following a crash near the 5100 block of North Powers Boulevard.

At this time, no arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation. Police say speed is a possible factor in this case.

This is the ninth fatal crash in Colorado Springs for 2023, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At the same time last year, there were three fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs. In the past 365 days, there have been 62 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, says CSPD.