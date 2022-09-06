PALMER LAKE, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was reported missing on Tuesday after he left his Monument home on foot.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for Ilhan Sharp, a white male with a diminished mental capacity who functions approximately at an 8-year-old level. He is on medication that he does not have with him.

He was last seen wearing a dark red t-shirt, gray shorts, and carrying a blue Adidas backpack. He left his home at about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hamal Circle in Monument, near Palmer Divide Road.

If you have seen him or now of his whereabouts, call EPSO at 719-390-5555.