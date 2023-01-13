(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo Street and Columbia Street.

The minor’s death is the 56th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this same time last year, there were 50 fatal crashes.

Speed is considered a factor in this investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.