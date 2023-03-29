(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 17-year-old faces careless driving charges after their passenger was ejected and killed during a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident was charged with Careless Driving Causing Death and Changing Lanes in an Unsafe Manner (Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic). The identity of the driver will not be disclosed due to their age.

On Feb. 24, officers were called to a fatal crash in the 5100 block of North Powers Boulevard shortly before 6:50 p.m.

The investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on North Powers Boulevard when it ran off the right (west) side of the road and rolled over, ejecting the passenger. The ejected passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

This was the ninth fatal crash in the City of Colorado Springs, per CSPD.