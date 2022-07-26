PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old missing from Pueblo.

Michael Lincoln was last seen in the 3200 block of N. Elizabeth Street near the Circle K store. Lincoln is visiting Colorado from Florida.

Police said while Lincoln’s father was in a store, Lincoln left the area with two women and a man in an unknown car. The circumstances of his leaving the area are unknown, Police said. Lincoln’s father is concerned for his son’s welfare.

If you have any information on Lincoln’s whereabouts, contact Detective Severson at (719) 320-6035, or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.