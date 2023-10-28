(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region held the 15th Annual Creepy Crawl 5K on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event was held at Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail beginning at 9:30 a.m. YMCA’s Creepy Crawl 5K helps raise money to ensure all people and families in the Pikes Peak Region can access programs like child care, swim lessons, and youth sports. FOX21 teamed up with the YMCA to sponsor this year’s event.

“It’s successful because of the community. It’s successful because all of the folks from Colorado Springs to support this race,” said Theresa Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The YMCA holds two more 5K Races the rest of 2023, The Turkey Trot 5K at the Briargate YMCA on Thanksgiving morning and the Jingle Jog 5K held at the Fountain-Fort Carson High School on Saturday, Dec. 9.