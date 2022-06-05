MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Heritage Center is celebrating its 150th anniversary by showcasing the evolution of the city through its exhibit. The exhibit launched Jun 3, but will run through December 2022.

The Heritage Center’s 150th Anniversary exhibit explores four key themes: Health Resort, Attractions, Community Builders and Road to Revival. The exhibit showcases how Manitou Springs evolved from its initial roots as a health resort to a center of tourist attractions.

Themes in Health Resort will highlight the founding of the town by Dr. William Bell and General Palmer, stories of Manitou’s healing mineral waters and the Bath House history. It will also cover medical practices at the 1870s, particularly tuberculosis and metaphysical/spiritual treatments. Featured physicians of the exhibit include Dr. Harriet Leonard, Dr. Edwin Solly, Dr. Basil Creighton and Dr. Henry Ogilbee.

Featured themes in Attractions includes tourist attractions and quirky records set by famous Tourists such as “Peanut Pusher” Ulysses Baxter and “Pikes Peak Climb Record Setter” Dr. Edwin Paget. Attractions will also include the railroads that were frequently used at the time.

Guests will get the chance to see community builder Homer Sharpton talk about his life in Manitou Springs as well as Jack Willie recalling moments with his mother Mabel Willie, Manitou’s famous Mayor.

The Road to Revival includes artists such as photographer James Thurlow, artist Charles Rockey and muralist Archie Musick. Guests will have the chance to learn about the town’s growth in areas of architectural, business, environmental and artistic revival.

The museum is free and open Fridays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.