(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing boy from Colorado Springs who is considered endangered.

According to CSPD, 15-year-old Damiean Goings is a light-skinned black boy with curly hair. He is 6’3″ tall, weighs 200 lbs. and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Courtesy: CSPD Courtesy: CSPD

Damiean was last seen in the 800 block of Holmes Drive, near Chelton Road and Platte Avenue, east of the Citadel Mall.

CSPD said Damiean can be aggressive to strangers, and asked that anyone who sees him does not approach him, and instead call 719-444-7000.