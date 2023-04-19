(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) welcomed 15 new pups from a hoarding situation that involved about 200 other pets.

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Last week, HSPPR received a request to assist with a hoarding situation. Originally, there were about 200 dogs on a single property and about 70 to 100 remaining by the time the Humane Society was able to help.

HSPPR said the dogs are under-socialized and are still in the process of being assessed for any medical conditions.

“It will be a slow process moving them through the shelter, but we are here for them and know you are too,” said HSPPR. “Hoarding situations like this are overwhelming.”

15 pups were welcomed into the shelter despite having little space, according to HSPPR.

“A large intake of dogs can be very depleting to our resources, so if you would like to help, here are three things you can do…” said HSPPR.

Donate: A monetary donation can help give every dog the individualized care it needs while allowing the Humane Society to continuously help more cases.

Adopt: You can ensure there is an open kennel for a pet who has nowhere else to go.

Share: If you can’t donate and adoption is not right for your family right now, you can always help by following HSPPR on social media and sharing its posts. When you share, you are helping HSPPR reach people who can donate or adopt.

The dogs are unavailable for adoption at this time while HSPPR continues to assess each dog for behavior and medical needs. Keep up with available adoptions by visiting HSPPR’s website.