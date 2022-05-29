PIKES PEAK REGION — The Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative will hold the13th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival over the course of Memorial Day Weekend.

The festival will take place at La Foret Conference & Retreat Center. It will showcase more than 20 bands that are national, regional and local. In addition to the musicians, the event will host activities for kids (12 and under get in free with a paid adult), workshops, yoga, late-night shows, a ropes course and archery range.

MeadowGrass is known for attracting up-and-coming talent from around the Pikes Peak region and all over the world.

“It’s a tradition now. A lot of folks know that this is what they do,” said Nicole Nicoletta with Rocky Mountain Highway and the event organizer. Their kids get out of school and boom it’s time for Meadowgrass, so we want to create a safe friendly space for people to come together with their friends and family and support our artists, our musicians, and our vendors.”

Among the festivities include the fourth Annual Meadow Grass Beer Festival with vendors that offer a variety of food and retail.

Guests can explore several hundred acres of forest, canyons and historic buildings around the area.

You can enjoy the Official MeadowGrass 2022 playlist here.