1350 Distilling announces release of Old Blood & Guts Strawberry Flavored Vodka

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– 1350 Distilling is announcing the release of their newest product, “Old Blood & Guts’ Strawberry Flavored Vodka”. Currently, it is only available for purchase at 1350 Distilling’s Taste Lounge.

Their official Release Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8:00 p.m. at their lounge.



“First we start by making our Minuteman Vodka from Colorado refined sugar beets and Rocky Mountain water right here in our custom-made ‘Rocket Still,’” owner and head distiller, Phill Bragg stated. “Then we only add real strawberries—no artificial flavors or colors to make a beautifully deep red spirit that is so refreshing and not overly sweet.”



The infused spirit has only been offered in cocktails since 1350 Distilling opened its doors in November of 2019. The large demand for strawberry vodka led the business to start bottling and offering Old

Blood & Guts’ for purchase.



Old Blood & Guts’ Strawberry Flavored Vodka is the ninth bottled spirit offered by the company. It is the fourth spirit that is gluten-free., and the third spirit that is a true Colorado Proud product.



Each of 1350 Distilling’s products represents a different branch of the military or first responders.



The Minuteman Vodka is dedicated to the United States Army and Old Blood & Guts is dedicated to WWII legend, U.S. Army General George S. Patton. The name was one of many nicknames General Patton had acquired during his lifetime of soldiering.



1350 Distilling’s name is inspired by the 13 stripes and 50 stars of the Star-Spangled Banner and is veteran, teacher and women-owned.



Ten percent of profits are pledged towards local veteran and family non-profit charities.