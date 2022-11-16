(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard.

After the crash, the suspect’s vehicle drove from the scene after minors were seen by witnesses leaving the vehicle and running from the area.

CSPD discovered the suspect’s vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Officers later located the driver and a passenger from the stolen car. The driver whom CSPD told FOX21 was a teen, was taken into custody for alleged motor vehicle theft and traffic-related offenses. CSPD reports that no serious injuries were reported.