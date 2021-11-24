13-year-old disappears from Aurora; have you seen her?

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the CBI, Ta-Kyrah Blackman was last seen on foot in the 300 block of N Joliet Street in Aurora around 2p.m. Tuesday. At the time, she was wearing a green and black sweater with white floral pajama bottoms.

13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Ta-Kyrah has black hair and brown eyes, is 4’09”, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see Ta-Kyrah or you know where she is, contact 911 or the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.