(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Special Kids Special Families’ (SKSF) 12th Annual Night of Comedy is taking place Saturday, Sept. 30 at Boot Barn Hall featuring Comedian and Ventriloquist Entertainer, Greg Claassen.

The fundraising event raises money for Zach’s Place, which supports families raising children with disabilities. SKSF is a local nonprofit that’s been serving the Pikes Peak region for 25 years.

Tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website linked above and tickets include dinner and one drink ticket. FOX21 News Morning Anchor Abbie Burke will be the event’s emcee.

SKSF operates on a sliding scale based on income, so no one is turned away because of an inability to pay.