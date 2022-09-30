(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Law enforcement arrested 12 individuals following a joint investigation to identify and arrest child sexual predators.
The undercover operation charged 12 criminals, most of whom live within El Paso County:
- William Clancy, 40, of Colorado Springs
- Brian George, 29, of Colorado Springs
- Stephen Greisen, 68, of Monument
- Kevin Le, 23, of Fort Carson
- George Mattorano, 52, of Black Forest
- Christopher Murphey, 28, of Colorado Springs
- Albert Rodriguez, 27, of El Paso County
- Michael Veil, 38, of Colorado Springs
- Christopher Rowand, 44, of Guadalupe, TX (mugshot not available)
- Thomas Segel, 55, of Colorado Springs
- Benjamin Snell, 61, of Colorado Springs
- Timothy Tischler, 69, of Colorado Springs,
Charges against those arrested include:
- Internet Luring of a Child
- Sexual Exploitation of a Child
- Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child
- Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Stalking and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Nine of the 12 criminals arrested are shown below.
The summer-long collaborative effort involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC), El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Homeland Security.
CSPD is the lead agency for the ICAC Task Force, which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The unit investigates criminals who sexually exploit and lure the most vulnerable victims.