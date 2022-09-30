(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Law enforcement arrested 12 individuals following a joint investigation to identify and arrest child sexual predators.

The undercover operation charged 12 criminals, most of whom live within El Paso County:

William Clancy, 40, of Colorado Springs

Brian George, 29, of Colorado Springs

Stephen Greisen, 68, of Monument

Kevin Le, 23, of Fort Carson

George Mattorano, 52, of Black Forest

Christopher Murphey, 28, of Colorado Springs

Albert Rodriguez, 27, of El Paso County

Michael Veil, 38, of Colorado Springs

Christopher Rowand, 44, of Guadalupe, TX (mugshot not available)

Thomas Segel, 55, of Colorado Springs

Benjamin Snell, 61, of Colorado Springs

Timothy Tischler, 69, of Colorado Springs,

Charges against those arrested include:

Internet Luring of a Child

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Stalking and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nine of the 12 criminals arrested are shown below.

William Clancy, 40, of Colorado Springs

Brian George, 29, of Colorado Springs

Kevin Le, 23, of Fort Carson

George Mattorano, 52, of Black Forest

Christopher Murphey, 28, of Colorado Springs

Thomas Segel, 55, of Colorado Springs

Benjamin Snell, 61, of Colorado Springs

Timothy Tischler, 69, of Colorado Springs

Michael Veil, 38, of Colorado Springs

The summer-long collaborative effort involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC), El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Homeland Security.

CSPD is the lead agency for the ICAC Task Force, which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The unit investigates criminals who sexually exploit and lure the most vulnerable victims.