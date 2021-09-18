11th Annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch PowWow underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Everyone is invited to the 11th Annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch Pow Wow.

The powwow is a celebration and honoring of Native American cultures and history through song, dance, and traditions. It is also a gathering that brings people together to see old friends and make new ones.

Prior to the grand entry of dancers, a storyteller and dance troupe will perform.

People can also enjoy an Indian taco as well as other delicious food, and explore the vendors who will be selling an assortment of items, mostly homemade.

Rock Ledge Ranch is located at 3105 Gateway Road, Colorado Springs. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until 5 p.m.