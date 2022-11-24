(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Santa will make an early stop in Colorado Springs to promote the annual Chasing Santa 5K and Cycling Santa Bike Ride for the 11th year on Saturday, Dec. 3.

For 2022, the event will support the Christmas Unlimited Toy Drive. All participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate, which will be given to Christmas Unlimited.

Registration will come with a Santa Suit complete with pants, jacket, belt, hat and the bear! Toddlers 4 years old and younger will get free admission and will also get a Santa Suit. Participants will be required to pick their Santa suits on Thursday, Dec. 1 or Friday, Dec. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. at Red Leg Brewing Company located at 2323 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

The Cycling Santa bike ride will depart at 9 a.m. from the main entrance. The start and finish line for Cycling Santa has moved to the brewery. Bike routes for Cycling Santa will include a 15.8-mile round trip or a 17.5-mile round trip. Cyclists will be provided with hot chocolate and waffles at the turnaround point.

Chasing Santa 5k will start at 10 a.m. just west of the main entrance. Runners and walkers will also get to enjoy the new 5k course.