(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) welcomed new appointees for the class of 2027 with its annual In-Processing Day on Wednesday morning, June 28.

Also known as I-Day, the event marked the first step in the journey toward becoming a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force.

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee



More than 1,100 appointees took the oath of service and were officially sworn in as basic cadets, who will now immediately begin training.

“It’s a special day because they had choices,” stated Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks, USAFA’s Commandant of Cadets. “These basic cadets are some of the best and brightest in our nation. They had likely many opportunities to go to other prestigious universities and colleges and they chose us. They chose to come here to serve their nation at this institution.”

Following the oath, future service members were introduced to Air Force customs, courtesies and dress codes, which included haircuts and hairstyle instructions as well as the issuing of uniforms and additional equipment.

“It is going to be hard, but we are going to love on your sons and daughters and I mean that sincerely,” said Brig. Gen. Marks. “We are going to see them out the other side of basic training. The cadets are going to be in great hands.”

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

The class of 2027 is projected to include 29% women, 26% appointees of color and 23% intercollegiate athletes. 14 international basic cadets from all around the world will also be part of this graduating class, according to USAFA.

Brig. Gen. Marks concluded with a wise word of advice for the now-cadets, who may struggle with their transition.

“Everyone arrives here to some extent for a different reason or some variation of a reason,” said Brig. Gen. Marks. “What I would tell them is this: They need to understand their why. They need to keep it at the forefront of their mind because it is going to be tough and they will definitely, definitely need to rely on understanding why they are here.”

Basic cadet training will conclude in early August as the class of 2027 is formally welcomed into the cadet wing during the acceptance parade on Stillman Parade Field.