(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 10 Governor Jared Polis and Burrell Aviation announced that Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), with the intention to expand the airport’s non-passenger business lines, such as; air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and integrated logistics.

Burrell is looking to invest up to $110 Million in COS, which is expected to attract up to 1,700 new jobs in El Paso County.

Burrell Aviation said it “will be working closely with the airport and both state and local economic development groups to identify, attract and accommodate new interest to Colorado Springs Airport.”

“We are appreciative of the interest Burrell Aviation has shown in the City of Colorado Springs and our airport,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “We look forward to working with them to reach agreements that would provide for new development and achieve our long-term plans and objectives for our airport and community.”