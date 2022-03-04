MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — The Montrose County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 11-year-old girl who died in an accident involving a school bus on March 3.

Annaliese Backner, a resident of Parachute and a sixth-grader at Grand Valley Middle School, was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Anna, as she was often called by family and friends, tripped as she was running to the bus. As she fell, she went under the bus.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Garfield County Coroner’s Office for March 4. The cause of death was announced as blunt force injuries.

Final certification on cause and manner of death may not occur for several weeks.