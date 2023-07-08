(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 11-year-old from Fountain, Colorado is on the mend after getting hit by a baseball while praciticing with his brother.

On Monday, July 3, at just after 6 o’clock, Donnie Koval was hit by a drive line — which is when a batter hits the ball straight through the air — while practicing. The impact caused six fractures and a broken skull. Donnie was rushed to the hospital where he would undergo reconstructive surgery shortly after.

“I was just scared, you know, how injured he was… cause it it was pretty bad,” said Branden Koval, Donnie’s dad.

Before Koval knew it, the baseball community came out in full swing to rally behind him.

“Zeb just reached out and asked if I had a good picture of Donnie. I didn’t really know what his plan was,” Koval remembered.

Zeb Vargas is part of the Mountain Lion baseball travel team and also started the GoFundMe to help pitch in and allevaite the Kovals medical expenses.

“It was just really great to see… all the support. And the baseball community has just been amazing,” Koval said.

Courtesy of Branden Koval

He added the community is just like family who showed their support from the sidelines.

“We just love him and he is the light of the team and we’re missing him so much this weekend,” Lindsey Almeida, a Mountain Lion mother, said.

In just a few days, the GoFundMe goal of 12,500 dollars was within reach.

“It’s insane the amount of support in the baseball community,” Koval said. “I mean, friends and family have been great — people I’ve worked for, you know, have reached out even. But the baseball community has just been a blessing.”

On the morning of Friday, July 7, Donnie was able to walk, shower and eat. As for baseball? Koval said he wants to get back out right away. For those who know Donnie, that is not much of a surprise.

“[He’s] just a real good sport,” said Koval. “And brings a lot of laughter to all the kids and the parents too. He’s a character and just a real loving kid. Super sweet, super sweet kid.”