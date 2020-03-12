11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Colorado Thursday morning

Map of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado as of 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eleven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Colorado Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The total number of presumptive positive cases in Colorado is now 44.

The new cases are in Eagle, Denver, Gunnison, Jefferson, Adams, and Pitkin counties.

The state has tested about 350 people in Colorado since testing began on February 28. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, cases have been confirmed in the following Colorado counties:

Pitkin County (includes Aspen): 10

Denver County: 9 (plus 1 indeterminate case)

Eagle County (includes Vail): 7

Jefferson County: 4

Arapahoe County: 3

Douglas County: 3

Gunnison County (includes Crested Butte): 3

Adams County: 2

Larimer County (includes Fort Collins): 1

El Paso County (includes Colorado Springs): 1

Summit County: 1

Activities across the state have been canceled or postponed due to concerns about the virus.

