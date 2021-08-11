10th Annual Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5K coming Aug. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Doherty High School Athletic Department is hosting its 10th annual Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5K benefit run with a high school cross country scrimmage of 16 local teams on Saturday, Aug. 14. at Monument Valley Park North.

The scrimmage will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the charity run proceeding at 8:05 a.m.

The 5K benefit run was inspired by the tragic loss of family physician and Doherty athletic team doctor Dr. Alex Constantinides. Dr. Constantinides lost his wife and three children in a flash flood in Wyoming, a loss that touched the community in such a way that inspired a 5K to benefit The Never Alone Foundation.

Never Alone Foundation was founded in 2012 to honor Dr. Constantinides’ family and their support of international adoption by offering grants to families looking to adopt. The past six years of benefit runs have fundraised over $30,000.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate with public race pre-registration cost of $30. All registered runners will receive a t-shirt. Those registering on race day registration will pay $35 for run entry.

To register, visit this website or visit the Doherty Business Office, 4515 Barnes Rd., between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m the week before the race.