$10k reward in unsolved murder investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in connection to the death of a local rap artist in July 2022.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

19-year-old Santiago Calleros III of Colorado Springs was killed following reports of a shooting. He was known to the Hispanic community as rap artist, “Lil Travieso.” Calleros leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Shortly before 10:50 p.m., CSPD received a report of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park located in the 3600 block of El Morro Road, west of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim died of his injuries despite medical aid provided by both law enforcement and medical personnel.

Anyone with information can share details anonymously. Should an arrest result from your information, you may qualify for a reward of up to $10,000. Call 719-634-STOP (7867) or go to www.crimestop.net.