107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby

1  of  88
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Air Academy Federal Credit Union Banning Lewis Acad. Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 CIVA Charter School Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Presbyterian Church Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool International Salon and Spa Academy James Madison Charter Academy Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Little Tykes Learning Center Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salon Profess. Acad. The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Springs Church The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School True Spirit Baptist Church CS Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Victory World Outreach Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby

News

by: Nate Niles

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Nursing Center helped 107-year-old Ruth Touschner celebrate her birthday by giving her the only gift she could ask for.

Ruth has a love for children and all she wanted for her birthday was to hold a baby and she was able to do just that.

As 18 News crews arrived Ruth lit up with joy because she knew that she now would be on television and she got to hold a cute little girl.

Before leaving the facility nurses warned our reporters to mark our calendars for next year because Ruth is still as ‘healthy as a horse.’

Happy Birthday Ruth, from all of us here at 18 News.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories