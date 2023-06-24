(COLORADO SPRINGS) — June 25, is the 101st anniversary of The Broadmoor’s International Pikes Peak Hill Climb, brought to you by Grand Turismo.

FOX21’s Abbi Bennett when to the race’s Fan Fest Friday, June 24, where fans got a close-up look at all the different types of cars competing in the event. She even got to sit in one of the cars herself.

Courtesy: Abbi Bennett

Courtesy: Abbi Bennett

Courtesy: Abbi Bennett

Courtesy: Abbi Bennett

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second-oldest race in the U.S. It’s a race to the top of Pikes Peak spanning over 12 miles, 156 turns, and has an elevation gain of 4,725 feet.

The Event is sold out, but you can still watch it live on Mobil 1’s YouTube channel. The green flag is set to wave for the start of the event at 7:30 a.m., June 25!