(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) has announced the 100th Annual Turkey Shoot raffle and silent auction fundraiser, set to take place on Friday, Nov. 17. The event starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The event created in 1920, has become a cherished tradition and serves as its primary fundraising event of the year with proceeds going toward providing food assistance for those in need during the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 100th edition of the Turkey Shoot fundraiser,” said John K. Forsett, Fire Chief for the MSFD. “This event not only brings our community together to support their local firefighters, but also enables us to extend a helping hand to those who require assistance during the holiday season.”

The event will have a raffle and silent auction, offering items donated by local businesses and community members. Complimentary dining options will be available at the event.