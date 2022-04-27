COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rashawn Julian Marquez.

Marquez is described as a black male, 19 years old, 5’6” tall, and 122 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a litany of charges, including: attempted murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct – discharging a firearm, prohibited use of weapon, assault, tampering, harassment, obstruction, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, child abuse, violation of a protection order, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, speeding, and false info to pawn broker.

If you have information on this suspect, please call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log go to

www.crimestop.net to submit a tip.