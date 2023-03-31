(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a Fort Carson soldier who was killed on Sunday, March 26.

The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

23-year-old Braden Peltier was killed in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Peltier was a Fort Carson soldier from Bay City, Michigan.

Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts, or anything they may know about this terrible crime. I would ask that you call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us. Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez

If you have information about this homicide, call (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net to remain anonymous.