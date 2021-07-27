$100 Walmart vaccine incentive gift cards available at Colorado locations

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the delta variant becomes dominant across the U.S., Gov. Jared Polis and state leaders are pushing new incentives for people to get vaccinated.

At certain locations across the state, people who get vaccinated can get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

Tuesday, July 27

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon – 6 p.m. 4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Rancheros Mexican Restaurant Parking Lot 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community College of Aurora Parking Lot 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Adams State University Parking Lot 1-7 p.m. 208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – La Plaza 1-7 p.m. 15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – YMCA Longmont Parking Lot Noon-6 p.m. 950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley 9 a.m. – noon 2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, 81505 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 2-7 p.m. 2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Fairplay 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Corner of 4th & Main St., Fairplay, CO, 80449 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 1-6 p.m. 5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora CO 80015 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Wednesday, July 28

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon – 7 p.m. 3105 E. Us Highway 50, CañonCity, CO 81212 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 9400 E Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save A Lot 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial High School 9 a.m. – Noon 14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Junction of Main Street & Adams Street 2-4 p.m. Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 1-6 p.m. 211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 1-6 p.m. 14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North-West Fire Station Noon-7 p.m. 21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



MIRA / Eagle Villas Apts 1-4 p.m. 405 Nogal Rd., Eagle, CO 81631 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Thursday, July 29

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 2:30-6 p.m. 3201 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 12 p.m-8p.m. 1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Village Exchange Center 4:30-6:30 p.m. 1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010 Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Human Service Fair 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 750 Hwy 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Charter HealthCare 3-7 p.m. 1562 Taurus Ct., Loveland, CO 80537 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mariscos El Rey 3 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 6026 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Edgewater Block Party 6-8 p.m. 2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Ignacio Community Library Noon – 7 p.m. 470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – University of Colorado Denver 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 1355 12th St. Denver, CO 80204 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Buena Vista High School 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista, CO 81211 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 1-6 p.m. 7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214 Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 1-6 p.m. 1835 E. Main St, Cortez, CO 81321 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lafayette Gardens Mobile Home Park 4-7 p.m. 11700 E. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson



Dayton Opportunity Center 3-6 p.m. 1445 Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80010 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



YMCA Longmont Noon-6 p.m. 950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Marian House 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community Food Bank 12:30-5:30 p.m. 476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Friday, July 30

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health Noon-4 p.m. 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar 2-6 p.m. 315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-7 p.m. 2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Joe Rowell Park 9 a.m. – noon Dolores, CO 81323 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – East Memorial Park 6-9 p.m. 2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

