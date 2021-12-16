100 mph winds blow dust from Colorado into Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma

DENVER (KDVR) — A windstorm that blew through Colorado on Wednesday sent dust to parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The 100 mph gusts blew dust that showed up on satellite. In the animation below, you can see the swirl of the storm system entraining the dust, which is shown in the brighter colors on the satellite.

The blowing dust made it look like it was night outside. The near-zero visibility forced the closure of Interstate 70 through Goodland, Kansas for some time on Wednesday.

Winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded during the storm in Colorado. The system also knocked out power for thousands of people and caused damage to trees, cars, and homes.