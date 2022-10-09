(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s symbology and historical imagery that is depicted under the 4th Street bridge.

The mural portrays the architectural journey Saint Mary-Corwin has transitioned through across its history. It also details different parts of Pueblo the hospital was located until its current campus location. If viewers catch the mural at the right time of day, they can see the golden skull and fetus symbols glow in the sunlight, according to the press release.

“I want this mural to represent the hospital as a place of duality,” stated Palmer. “The symbols of life and death are there. The hospital is where people are born, and people die. People experiencing the worst and best moments of their lives inside. It was important to me to depict the religious imagery & the Saints too.”

Palmer partnered with Rawlings Library to view their hospital archives and photos for inspiration, according to a press release. Six months were dedicated to historical research and designing the mural before a final presentation was shown to the Pueblo Conservancy District for approval along with Colorado Creative Industries for grant funding. The mural would take another six months to paint.

“Lots of Puebloans have worked there, or have a story about it. I myself worked there years ago in the kitchen and I met my husband there,” shared Palmer. “It was a blessing to get to know my community even better through this project.”

Palmer is a visual artist whose punk-surrealist style draws inspiration from the history and culture of Pueblo. She enjoys creating both large-scale mural projects, gallery installations, paintings and films.