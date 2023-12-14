(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression related to the change of seasons. El Paso County Public Health shared 10 ways to help manage seasonal depression.

El Paso County Public Health said the reduction in sun exposure this time of year can cause a disturbance in the circadian rhythm, a decrease in serotonin, and a disruption in melatonin balance. In recognition of Seasonal Depression Awareness Month throughout December, El Paso County Public Health shared some tips to help people manage mood changes.

1. Talk with your doctor

If you think you may be experiencing seasonal depression or are struggling to cope, speak with your healthcare provider or a mental health specialist about any questions or concerns you may have.

2. Get your body moving

Studies show that getting regular exercise improves overall mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative moods, according to El Paso County Public Health.

“If you’re not enjoying your current workout routine, try something new. This might be lifting weights at the gym, finding exercises you can do at home, attending a new workout class (such as Pilates or yoga), or going on a short walk each day,” writes El Paso County Public Health.

3. Eat a healthy, balanced diet

El Paso County Public Health suggests adding more whole foods, fermented foods, and foods that contain fiber, antioxidants, folate, vitamin D, and magnesium as nutrition has a direct impact on mental health.

4. Find healthy ways to cope with stress

The month of December can bring additional stressors with the winter holidays. El Paso County Public Health suggests practicing meditation, taking deep breaths, using positive self-talk, connecting with the communities you’re a part of, talking with people you trust about your feelings and taking breaks from social media and the news.

5. Stick to a routine

Keeping a regular schedule can help improve sleep, regulate exposure to sunlight, and promote healthy eating habits.

6. Take advantage of as much sunlight as possible during the day

El Paso County Public Health suggests finding ways to get outside during the day to take advantage of the sunlight. Suggestions include adding outdoor walks into your daily routine and if you are unable to get outside, keep your blinds open and choose a workspace near a source of natural light

7. Journal

Consider keeping a journal to write down your thoughts, feelings, challenges, or things you’re grateful for. A good time said El Paso County Public Health, is at night so you can reflect on your day.

8. Practice self-care

El Paso County Public Health said self-care can reduce anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, and improve energy.

9. Avoid or limit alcohol

Self-medicating may feel effective but El Paso County Public Health warns it can cause or worsen feelings of depression. It suggests taking a break from alcohol, cutting back, or replacing the habit with one that is healthier.

10. Try bright light therapy

Light therapy boxes mimic sunshine and can help manage symptoms of seasonal depression by keeping your circadian rhythm on track.

Signs of seasonal depression

Feeling sad or down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Lacking energy or enthusiasm

Having low energy and feeling sluggish

Oversleeping

Appetite changes, especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates

Overeating and weight gain

Having difficulty concentrating or paying attention

Feeling hopeless, worthless, or guilty

Having thoughts of not wanting to live

If you or someone you know are struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.