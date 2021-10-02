10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The first weekend of October has arrived, bringing a long list of fall activities and cooler weather with it.
Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees and a light breeze. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers midday, mainly on the south side of the metro.
Here are 10 things happening in our state this weekend:
- Applefest
- Cedaredge
- Oct. 1-3
- Cider Days
- Lakewood
- Oct. 2-3
- AUtumn Fest
- Golden
- Oct. 3
- Elk Fest
- Estes Park
- Oct. 2-3
- Next Step Horse Rescue FALL Festival
- Calhan
- Oct. 2
- Jack Lantern’s Corn Maze
- Fort Collins
- Oct. 1-31
- Chatfield Farms Corn Maze
- Denver
- Sept. 17-Oct. 31
- Leaf Peeping
- Oddities & Curiosities Expo
- Denver
- Oct. 2
- Cheeseman Park Art Fest
- Denver
- Oct. 2-3
