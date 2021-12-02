10 things to do in Colorado this weekend: Christmas lights, shopping, family events: Dec. 3-5

DENVER (KDVR) — Holiday events are in full swing across Colorado. The weather forecast for this weekend is also a great reason to get out and about.
It will be dry Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Here are 10 things happening in Colorado this weekend:
- Night of Lights– Gunnison- Dec. 3
- Lighting of Breckenridge– Dec. 4
- Lyons Parade of Lights– Dec. 4
- Colorado Springs Festival of Lights– Dec. 4
- Christmas in Color-Drive-Thru- 2 locations
- Rockin’ Around McGregor Square Holiday Market– Dec. 5- Denver
- Holiday Food and Gift Festival– Dec. 3-5- Colorado Springs
- Evergreen Holiday Walk– Dec. 3- Evergreen
- 1940s White Christmas Ball– Dec. 3- Denver
- Englewood Market & Tree Lighting– Dec. 4- Englewood
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.