(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The state of Colorado will mandate a ten-cent bag fee for each disposable paper and plastic bag used at check-out starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

The fee will apply to single-use paper and disposable plastic bags provided to customers at the point of sale, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Bags excluded from the fee include bags used to contain or wrap frozen foods, meat, fish, flowers, potted plants and other items where dampness may be a problem. Bags used to contain loose bulk items such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, chocolate, nails and screws will also be excluded.

Those required to charge the bag fee include the following:

Grocery stores/supermarkets

Convenience stores/liquor stores

Clothing stores/dry cleaners

Pharmacy/drug stores (excludes bags used to contain medical prescriptions)

Other types of retail establishments

The City of Colorado Springs says retailers will retain 40% of the bag fee and 60% will be remitted to the city on tax returns.

For Jan. 1, 2024, the state of Colorado will prohibit the use of disposable plastic bags and Styrofoam.