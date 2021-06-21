1 officer taken to the hospital, 2nd person shot in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One police officer has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Arvada that included gunfire.

This happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth in the Olde Town area. A CodeRED has been sent telling people in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they see suspicious activity.

FOX31’s Michael Konopasek said the investigation seemed to be most active on the west side of the library.

Megan Scharf who lives nearby told FOX31 News she heard three gunshots and saw multiple police vehicles and ambulances, as well as one vehicle that may have been the coroner.

Scharf said this time of day is usually quiet in the area, although it is a popular shopping and restaurant district during other times of the day.

Limited details are available, but police say one other person was injured after being shot.

I'm at Lutheran Medical Center following the #ois in Arvada. Members of the Arvada Police Department are here, walking in and out of the emergency department. I'm waiting on a briefing from the hospital. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/NzLAiHxWJI — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) June 21, 2021

The extent of the injuries to the officer and the second person are not clear at this time. It’s also unclear what the cause of the officer’s injuries were.

Police said there are two possible suspects.

Officer down, police say. There’s a lot of emotion right now in Olde Town Arvada as police investigate a shooting. People at a restaurant were ushered into a basement for safety. More to come. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/0h5xWiGOGq — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) June 21, 2021

The RTD temporarily stopped service to the Olde Town station on the G Line, but that has since resumed.

Police are expected to speak with the media around 4 p.m. to provide more details on this breaking story.

