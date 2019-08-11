$1 million to anyone who is able to hack an iPhone

Apple is offering up a $1 million reward to anyone who can hack an iPhone.

At Black Hat, a cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, Apple’s head of security, Ivan Krstic, unveiled a new program.

In 2016 Apple started a bug bounty program at Black Hat, but only offered $200,000 for security flaws.

On Thursday, Apple announced changes to the program, first by offering up to $1 million rewards but also it’s expanded to all of Apple’s platforms — iOS, iCloud, tvOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS.

All a hacker needs to do is gain full control of an Apple device remotely, without the device’s owner ever interacting with it, and the million dollars is yours.

The announcement comes as data breaches are becoming increasingly more common, especially in this day and age.