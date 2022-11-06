(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on the corner of Nuckolls Avenue and Newman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a white sedan that had crashed into a tree on the west end of the block. As police approached the vehicle, they contacted a woman who was later transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries. A man who had been driving the vehicle was found dead on scene, according to PPD.

Based on preliminary investigations and collected evidence, police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. The identity of the man who was killed will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.