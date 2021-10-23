1 juvenile killed, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (10:22 p.m.): A juvenile died after being shot and police are asking for help getting information on the shooting.

ORIGINAL: The Aurora Police Department said two juveniles were shot Friday night in the Delmar Parkway area.

When APD arrived at the area of East 12th Avenue and Ironton Street, one male was found shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition. Less than an hour later, police said another juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said that juvenile is expected to survive.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of E 12 Ave/Ironton St. Adult male transported to hospital in serious condition. No suspect info or additional details at this time. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/bYBMqW6QbN — Aurora Police Dept 🎃 (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2021

Both juveniles were shot while in a vehicle, APD said in a tweet.

Police are investigating the shooting but no suspect information has been given. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.