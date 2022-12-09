(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Around 4:30 p.m., APD officers were called to the 2900 block of West 6th Street near Craft Drive. When Officers arrived they found two men who had been shot and began life-saving measures.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead and the other is currently receiving treatment.

APD said this is an active homicide investigation. A person of interest was detained by APD and is being interviewed by detectives.