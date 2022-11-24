(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a rollover traffic crash that killed a driver Wednesday night on Nov. 23.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 blk of E. Northern Ave. regarding a single-vehicle crash.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Northern Avenue when the driver veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle hit a chain link fence and a telephone pole before it rolled over several times eventually coming to a rest on its side. PPD says the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, states PPD. The identity of the driver will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.