1 dead after fire at senior housing complex in Colorado an hour ago

1 dead after fire at senior housing complex in Colorado

by: Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead following a fire at a senior housing complex in northern Colorado.

The Louisville Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to the Lydia Morgan apartments in Louisville late Wednesday night and contained the blaze to one unit. The Boulder Daily Camera reports the man, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead inside.

No other injuries were reported, and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

