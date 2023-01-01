(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and law enforcement partners are investigating an early morning apartment fire that killed an individual on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Firefighters were on scene at the Antero Apartments located at 1462 Sandalwood Dr. following reports of smoke, according to a post to social media at 2:15 a.m. CSFD stated the fire was put out about ten minutes after arrival.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway. The cause and manner of death of the victim will be investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The fire department is asking the public to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms citing the incident as the second fatal fire in the city in three days.