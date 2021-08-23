1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) –– Police said one man died and five others are injured from a shooting that took place near Coors Field overnight.
The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at 19th and Blake streets. Three people suffered minor injuries and two had non life-threatening injuries, DPD reported.
The department originally reported two serious injuries after the shooting happened. The update confirming six people involved in the shooting was received late Sunday afternoon.
DPD said no arrests have been made and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.